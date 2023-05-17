Roundup: Sydney Sweeney Promotes 'Reality'; Spurs Win Draft Lottery; Folarin Balogun Joining USMNT
Spurs win NBA draft lottery ... Jokic, Nuggets beat Lakers in Game 1 ... Resolution to expel George Santos introduced ... Biden, Congressional leaders meet in debt limit ... North Carolina general assembly overrides governor's veto of 12-week abortion ban ... Stock futures higher heading into Wednesday ... Russia still facing disunity in ranks ... Sydney Sweeney is promoting "Reality" ... Return to office push has stalled ... Hulu extends "The Kardashians" ... Johnny Depp got a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes ... "Loki" Season 2 gets official release date ... Kumar Rocker to undergo Tommy John surgery ... Pat McAfee is joining ESPN ... Folarin Balogun making switch to US Soccer ...
Mike Camerlengo broke down Henry Rowengartner's first save.
Folarin Balogun talks about his decision to play for the United States.
Well done USMNT. Well done, indeed.
The trailer for Extraction 2 is out.
Goldfinger -- "Superman" (quarantine version)