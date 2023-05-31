Roundup: Sydney Sweeney Gets Rave Reviews For 'Reality'; Caleb Love Commits to Arizona; Colorado Talks to Big 12
Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence ... Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia ... Debt ceiling deal approved by key committee ahead of House vote ... Stock futures are stagnant as investors wait on debt ceiling deal ... Moscow drone strike brings Ukraine war home to Russians ... Appeals court paves way for Purdue Pharma opioids settlement ... Ron DeSantis, Disney headed for untested legal waters ... Sydney Sweeney garners rave reviews for "Reality" ... Jeremy Strong discusses Kendall Roy's "Succession" fate ... The "Succession" finale was a ratings monster ... Creators of "Love Is Blind" are now tackling sports ... Warriors president Bob Myers steps down ... Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR for wrecking Denny Hamlin ... Colorado has "substantive" talks with Big 12 ... Former UNC guard Caleb Love commits to Arizona ... Tom Dwan won the biggest pot in live-stream poker history ...
How the Nuggets' risky chemistry experiment paid off [Yahoo Sports]
A first look at Nuggets-Heat [The Ringer]
The biggest challenge facing new power five college football coaches [CBS Sports]
Here are some of the fastest-sinking areas around the U.S. [Washington Post]
Inside the Succession finale [Variety]
MLB is taking over Padres broadcasts [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the U.S. team's 4-0 win over New Zealand at the U-20 World Cup.
In case you were wondering, Shohei Ohtani is still good at baseball.
A Meet the Press special on the race to Mars.
Soundgarden -- "Spoonman"