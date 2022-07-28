Roundup: Sydney Sweeney Talks Fame; Joe Manchin Reaches Deal on Big Economic Bill; Cardinals Chasing Juan Soto
Joe Manchin, Chuck Schumer have agreement on economy, climate bill ... Baker Mayfield threw his first interception in Carolina .... Federal reserve hikes interest rates by 0.75 percent ... More rate hikes are likely coming ... RNC won't pay Trump's legal bills if he runs for president ... U.S. made offer for release of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan ... Stocks jumped big time on Wednesday after fed rate hike ... Joe Biden tested negative for COVID ... Senate passes $280 billion bill to boost U.S. science, chip production ... Beyoncé's latest album leaked ... Seth Meyers cancels show after getting COVID for second time ... Mike Trout is dealing with a rare back condition ... LIV Golf announces expansion plans for 2023 ... Cardinals making a push for Juan Soto ... US power companies spending millions to fight clean energy ... KJ Wright signs one-day contract with Seahawks, retires ...
Golden State Warriors cap situation, as four key players look for extensions [The Athletic]
Under-the-radar trade targets to help contenders [CBS Sports]
Which MLB contenders have holes -- and how can they fill them at the deadline? [The Ringer]
Five possible trades for Juan Soto [Yahoo Sports]
Sydney Sweeney on fame, fakery and the pressure of paying bills [Hollywood Reporter]
Rich Eisen will be back for more with NFL Network [The Big Lead]
So you want to sample a Beyoncé song. Now what? [Vulture]
An interesting breakdown:
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio.
Fascinating and cool animation showing how deep bodies of water are. Spoiler: Very.
First trailer for Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan is out.
Ghost -- "Spillways"