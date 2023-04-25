Roundup: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell Filming; Aaron Rodgers Trade Analysis; LeBron James, Lakers Make Statement
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News ... Don Lemon fired by CNN ... Utility bills could spike due to new EPA rules ... Joe Biden's campaign leadership begins to take shape ... Young voters don't like Biden's drilling decision ... Stock futures flat heading into Tuesday ... ESPN layoffs begin to hit ... Senate to vote on Equal Rights Amendment this week ... Sydney Sweeney is shooting with Glen Powell ... Martin Lawrence, Will Smith are shooting "Bad Boys 4" ... Jimmy Butler dropped 56 to put the Bucks on the brink ... Aaron Rodgers finally traded to Jets ... Houston Rockets are hiring Ime Udoka ... Spencer Strider made history and was almost perfect ... Deion Sanders faces a player exodus at Colorado ... De'Aaron Fox has a fractured finger ... LeBron James and the Lakers put the Grizzlies up against the wall ...
A stacked 2024 class hangs over 2023 NFL Draft [Yahoo Sports]
Aaron Rodgers gives Jets fans a reason to dream [The Ringer]
Post-Rodgers trade NFL mock draft [CBS Sports]
Wander Franco made an all-time great catch [MLB.com]
Now what for Tucker Carlson? Now what for Fox News? [Washington Post]
Winners and losers of the Aaron Rodgers trade [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the Lakers' Game 4 win over the Grizzlies.
Inside Succession Season 4, Episode 5
WWE is bringing back the World Heavyweight title.
Bruce Springsteen -- "Hungry Heart"