Roundup: Sydney Sweeney Works With Ford; 'John Wick 4' Is Here; Markquis Nowell had a Legendary Game
Mike Greenberg had a heart procedure ... Aaron Sorkin calls stroke he had in November "loud wake-up call" ... Ezekiel Elliott could be an Eagle ... TikTok CEO Shou Chew grilled by US lawmakers ... Another eventful round for Jordan Spieth ... Russian submarines are stepping up Arctic patrols ... U.S., Canada expand deal to reroute asylum-seekers ... Stock futures are flat heading into Friday ... Sydney Sweeney is working with Ford ... Apple and Amazon make pricey gambles on cinemas ... "John Wick 4" eyes a huge opening weekend ... Providence is hiring Kim English ... Jett Howard declares for the draft ... Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL ... Bayern Munich fired Julian Nagelsmann, to hire Thomas Tuchel ...
Markquis Nowell had a legendary night for Kansas State [Yahoo Sports]
FAU dances into the Elite Eight [CBS Sports]
Ranking the women's Sweet 16 teams [Sports Illustrated]
Are the Buffalo Bills having a good offseason? [The Athletic]
The Succession misery index: Season preview [Defector]
Folarin Balogun would be a game-changer for the USMNT [The Big Lead]
Bob Odenkirk took on the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Highlights from Kansas State's incredible win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16.
Gonzaga beat UCLA a another Sweet 16 thriller.
The final trailer for John Wick 4.
An incredible drive from Rory McIlroy.
Happy Friday everyone. But first, Mr. Bond.
Lil Dicky -- "Freaky Friday" (feat. Chris Brown)