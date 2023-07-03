Roundup: Sydney Sweeney Parties in Ibiza; MLB All-Star Rosters Announced; USMNT Rolls at Gold Cup
Full MLB All-Star rosters revealed ... Amusement park ride shut down over cracked support beam ... Janet Yellen to meet with Chinese officials this week ... At least two dead, 28 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting ... Israel struck Jenin in the West Bank ... Tesla deliveries rose 83 percent in second quarter ... Stock futures flat heading into the week ... Sydney Sweeney partied on a yacht in Ibiza ... Jodie Turner-Smith joins "Tron 3" ... "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" had a disappointing opening weekend ... Andy Murray is trying to recapture his Wimbledon magic ... Latest NBA free agency news ... USMNT smoked Trinidad & Tobago at the Gold Cup ... Rickie Fowler closes in on Ryder Cup spot ...
Highlights from USMNT's 6-0 Gold Cup drubbing of Trinidad & Tobago.
Harrison Ford discussed how he wanted the Indiana Jones saga to end.
John Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank and wants to bring WrestleMania to London.
Goldfinger -- "Here in Your Bedroom"