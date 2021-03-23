Sweet 16 Television Schedule and Announcing Teams
The NCAA Tournament is through its first weekend. Fifty-two of the 68 teams have been eliminated. Of the 16 that remain there are some real surprises. Though Monday's action was a bit more hit-and-miss than the three days preceding it, this version of the tournament has a real chance to go down in history as one of the most exciting.
Action begins again on Saturday, which feels so far away. Then again, the unique wraparound nature of the Indiana-based playoff means today's already Tuesday. Below are tip times and announcing pairings for next weekend's games.
Saturday
2:40 p.m. No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago, Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
5:15 p.m. No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 1 Baylor, Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
7:25 p.m. No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 Arkansas, Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
9:55 p.m. No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Houston, Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
Sunday
2:10 p.m. No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
5 p.m. No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Michigan, Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
7:15 p.m. No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 2 Alabama, Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
9:45 p.m. No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 6 USC, Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson