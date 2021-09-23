Roundup: Ben Simmons for Bradley Beal; Record Halloween Spending; 'Survivor' Back
Consumers may spend a record $10.4 billion on Halloween this year ... ancient tablet acquired by Hobby Lobby returned to Iraq ... Netflix now owns the Roald Dahl cataloge ... Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian took pictures in their underpants ... Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had an incident at a restaurant and he's still missing ... 'The Goldbergs' paid tribute to George Segal in the season premier ... Jason Sudeikis (and some other people) will host SNL .... ever wonder why Caitlyn Jenner lost the recall election ... a kid was killed in a driveby shooting at a bus stop ... a volcano in the Canary Islands errupted for the first time in 50 years ... 'Survivor' returned last night ...
Joe Lacob fined for discussing Ben Simmons. [CBS Sports]
Tamika Tremaglio replacing Michele Roberts as executive director of the NBPA. [ESPN]
The 49ers think they figured out a way to extend training camp and get two wins in the process. [Insider]
The Athletic has hired an investment bank to help find a buyer. [Front Office Sports]
Nick Diaz resents the sport he can't get away form. [ESPN]
An interview with Turner Sports and Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. [TBL]
Ryder Cup betting odds. [BetSided]
It took a couple hours, but a Republican had some memes printed out to answer Joni Ernst's uno cards.
Tony Kornheiser suggests the Wizards move on from Bradley Beal and trade for Ben Simmons.
Tips for emerging from lockdown.
Megan Fox is a vampire again.
Metallica.