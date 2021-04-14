The Big Lead
Latest Media Gossip Musings Leads

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Doubles as Jungle Gym for His Son During 'CBS This Morning' Interview

Kyle Koster
Apr 14, 2021, 9:06 AM EDT
facebooktwitter

Remember before the pandemic when the ultimate stakes for live, serious television were to be interrupted by a child wandering into the shot? We were all so uptight back then. Now it's remarkable if a week goes by without one of the bright faces of the future walking into a panel and asking for a Fruit Roll-Up or if they can go outside and play with their neighbor Maddox.

To wit: Vivek Murthy was on CBS This Morning on Wednesday morning to provide updates on all things COVID and COVID-adjacent. A shadowy figure could be seen climbing into the picture on multiple occasions but Murthy, a pro's pro, powered through it.

Eventually, though, Gayle King had to get to the bottom of things.

Murthy then presented his son, who may have been offering a gentle reminder that those Lucky Charms can't pour themselves. Four-year-olds are notoriously all business in the morning, wondering aloud why all these Zoom meetings couldn't have been emails.

facebooktwitter