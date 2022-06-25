Roundup: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; Stocks Rally to End Week; Aaron Judge, Yankees Avoid Arbitration
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade ... Where abortion laws stand in your state ... House passes landmark gun bill ... Sports and streaming at the forefront of Fox's upfronts ... A gift idea for your most frisky Shrek fan ... UAB's Bill Clark to retire ... Stocks rallied on Friday to cap a big comeback week ... Many Hollywood companies vow to cover travel for abortions ... A review of "Westworld" Season 4 ... Maren Morris speaks out against Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade ... ... Bears LB Matt Adams arrested on gun charge ... Yankees, Judge settle on $19 million, avoid arbitration ... Zach LaVine expected to sign five-year extension with Bulls ... Lakers want Russell Westbrook to be defense-first ...
An early 2023 NBA Mock Draft [CBS Sports]
2022 Wimbledon predictions [Sports Illustrated]
Grading the Jerami Grant trade to the Trail Blazers [The Athletic]
Kyrie Irving's latest gamble could cost him Kevin Durant [Yahoo Sports]
The Supreme Court's selective memory [The New Yorker]
The seven most random MLB All-Stars in history [The Big Lead]
Dave Portnoy decries overturning Roe v. Wade.
Freddie Freeman return to Atlanta for the first time.
Steve Carrell talking about Jon Stewart at the 2022 Mark Twain Prize.
Bob Dylan -- "The Times They Are a Changin'"