Roundup: 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' To Open Big; Tiger Woods Struggled at the Masters; Jaime Jaquez to the NBA
King Charles supports investigation into monarchy's ties to slavery ... 478 tornadoes reported across 25 states so far this winter ... Clarence Thomas accepted trips from GOP donor ... Stocks were slightly up on Thursday ... U.S. acknowledges Afghanistan evacuation should have happened sooner ... National Parks visits are surging, one firm is making millions ... Ben Affleck speaking fluent Spanish is freaking people out ... "Super Mario Bros. Movie" set for huge opening ... Coolio's cause of death was fentanyl ... Masters Round 1 leaderboard ... Tiger Woods had a rough opening at the Masters ... Jaime Jaquez declares for NBA draft ... Chelsea confirms Frank Lampard will be interim manager ... Pitcher rips "cheater" Tatis after home run ...
Tyreek Hill is planning his NFL exit strategy [Yahoo Sports]
Ja Morant's summer of troubles went unchecked by Memphis authorities [Washington Post]
Masters first round takeaways [CBS Sports]
Tiger and Phil are back together at the Masters, but only one is revered [Sports Illustrated]
The Flames might actually want to keep playing [Defector]
Collin Morikawa Masters cheating controversy might be a bit silly [The Big Lead]
Kieran Culkin somehow survived the Wings of Death on Hot Ones this week.
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock at Wrestlemania XIX.
Get to know Sam Morril in six jokes.
Erik B. & Rakim -- "Don't Sweat the Technique"