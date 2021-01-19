Here's Your Super Bowl LV Officiating Crew
By Kyle Koster, The Big Lead | Jan 19, 2021, 3:44 PM EST
While it's yet to be determined which two teams will compete in Super Bowl LV, the NFL has announced the seven officials tasked with making sure rules are enforced and fair play rules the day.
Super Bowl 55 Referees
Carl Cheffers, a 21-year veteran of the circuit, has been awarded his second refereeing gig in The Big Game, previously working Super Bowl LI. Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer will join Cheffers at the pinnacle of the field.
So too will Sarah Thomas, who became the first full-time official when she was hired in 2015. In 2019, she became the first woman to work a playoff game and now she'll be the first to work a Super Bowl.
"Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor."