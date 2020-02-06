VIDEO: Referee Bill Vinovich Had the Most Colorful Touchdown Review in Super Bowl History
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 06 2020
Super Bowl LIV was a few short days ago, and like Kyle Shanahan, we're all still trying to figure out exactly what happened. On Wednesday the NFL posted a 40-minute mic'd up video on YouTube. The absolute uncut gem to surface from that is this 4-second clip of referee Bill Vinovich reviewing Damien Williams' touchdown.
How close was the play? "Tighter than a gnat's ass stretched over a rain barrel." That is as surprising a choice of words as it is a surprising choice for the NFL to include in their official video.
If Vinovich were a player, he would immediately move to trademark this line. It would become his catchphrase and he would be in a Super Bowl commercial next year saying this about GoDaddy's web security or the lids of Planters peanut containers. if he doesn't do that, let's just hope he continues to throw it upstairs with the same flare for the rest of his career. The NFL obviously approves.