The Super Bowl Will Have No Crypto Ads This Year
Last year's Super Bowl was chock-full of ads for cryptocurrency, led by one particularly memorable Coinbase commercial that consisted of a QR code bouncing around our TV screens for 30 seconds. Things have... not gone so well for cryptocurrency in the 12 months since, a point that will be hammered home by a complete lack of cryptocurrency ads at this year's Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Mark Evans, executive VP of ad sales at Fox Sports, told the Associated Press that there are no crypto ads in the commercial inventory this year:
Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime. The beverage giant gave up its deal to be the exclusive alcohol advertiser this year, so Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors are also in the game. Other big categories advertising include packaged food like Doritos and M&Ms, movie studios and streaming services, automakers and tech companies, Evans said. Out this year: crypto companies.
This year, two crypto advertisers had commercials “booked and done” and two others were ”on the one-yard line,” Evans said. But once FTX news broke, those deals weren’t completed.
Now, “There’s zero representation in that category on the day at all,” he said.
Just add it to the list of things to blame Sam Bankman-Fried for!