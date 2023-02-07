Asking Nick Sirianni If the Super Bowl is Must-Win is the Perfect Media Day Question
Super Bowl Opening Night - previously held during daylight hours and called "Media Day" - took place last night in Arizona. While the name has changed the complete oversaturation of media members involved has not. Credentialed humans from across the globe gathered to collect intel about The Big Game, leaving no question unasked. One guy literally asked Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni if it was a "must-win game?" and Siranni's answer may shock you.
"Yeah."
That's the good stuff. And the best part is you really have no way to tell in real-time if it's some smartass from a late night show who went there to ask dumb questions or just someone who never thought they'd get to ask an actual question whose reporter survival instincts kicked in to ask the most basic question they'd ever asked.
Either way, it was the perfect Super Bowl Media Day - sorry, Opening Night - question.