Eagles, Chiefs Players Complained About Field During Super Bowl LVII
The field at Super Bowl LVII has gotten a lot of attention this week after players were slipping and falling throughout the big game. The NFL has a lot of questions to answer after the league spent a lot of money and time on developing and growing the playing surface. It turns out, during the game players on both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were exasperated by the condition of the field.
Players mic'd up during the game were all discussing how awful the surface was and how terrible it was attempting to play on it.
Check it out:
Whatever the NFL did to get that field together, it needs to change everything moving forward. It legitimately altered the outcome of the game at several points. Yes, both teams had to deal with it, but it was truly a game-changing setup. And it made for a product that was far less entertaining.