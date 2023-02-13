Awful Super Bowl LVII Field Cost NFL $800,000
Super Bowl LVII has been an exciting game but it has been marred by players from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs slipping and falling all over the field. The turf at State Farm Stadium has been an absolute mess and it turns out, the NFL put a lot of effort into creating it. Which makes it even more embarrassing.
According to Joe Pompliano, the NFL spent two years preparing the grass for Super Bowl LVII. It was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix. The field was installed two weeks ago and has been rolled out of the stadium each morning to give it sunshine. The total cost to the league for this awful field has been a whopping $800,000.
Yes, that's right, the NFL spent nearly $1 million for a garbage field so it could look bad in front of a worldwide audience on the biggest night of the year.