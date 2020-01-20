Super Bowl LIV Odds Released, Chiefs Favored Over the 49ers
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 19 2020
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in Super Bowl LIV and the odds for the game have now been released. The Chiefs are favored by 1.5, and the over/under is set at 52.5 according to BetOnline.
The 49ers and Chiefs are an incredible matchup. They are built to directly impact what the other side does well, which should make for an excellent game. This year's Super Bowl will also feature two young quarterbacks looking to win their first titles, and two respected head coaching battle each other.
It should be a great game and one that winds up being really close. Both teams had fantastic regular seasons and should come in ready to go toe-to-toe.