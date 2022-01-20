Here's a Super Bowl LVI Halftime Trailer
We knew that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar would be joining Mary J. Blige for halftime of Super Bowl LVI next month in Los Angeles. What we didn't have was a trailer offering a glimpse at what such a performance might look like. Until today. Now we have that, courtesy of the official Pepsi YouTube channel, where the most discerning of consumers get their news.
The Call features breakout tracks from all the artists, blended together in a big cast iron skillet and cooked over an open flame until desired crispness.
Hmm. Is it legal to suggest this might actually be good? Because if so, that's what I'm going to do. Dispersing an incredibly wide net of star power should keep things moving at a breakneck speed and provide additional points of entry. It's almost as if the people who prepare the most-watched musical performance of the year considered this while planning it all out.