Super Bowl Halftime Show Songs: Ranking Every Song Rihanna Sang
Rihanna returned to perform during halftime of Super Bowl LVII. And while the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gave us an exciting first half, Rihanna upped the stakes at halftime. She performed 12 of her hits and her voice was on point for the length of the show.
Here's our definitive ranking of the best songs Rihanna performed at halftime.
1. Diamonds
2. Umbrella
3. Run This Town
4. Bitch Better Have My Money
5. All The Lights
6. Work
7. Pour It Up
8. We Found Love
9. Where Have You Been
10. Only Girl in the World
11. Rude Boy
12. Wild Thoughts
Feel free to let us know what you think of our ranking.