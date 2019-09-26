Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira By Kyle Koster | Sep 26 2019 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIV will take place in Miami and, in accordance with law, have a super long and expensive halftime. Both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira teased something big happening on February 2, the night of The Big Game.

And the NFL apparently had advanced knowledge as if they're in on it. Using all the context clues, it appears Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during Super Bowl LIV.

This is something to file away and either look forward to or dread. People have an incredible ability to care and complain about who performs at these things, a true indication of our wild modern times.