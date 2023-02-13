One Person Watched 'Hitch' on a Flight Full of Super Bowl Viewers
Something like a hundred million people in America watched the Super Bowl this year. We'll all find out the exact ratings tomorrow and stare at our screens in awe while we bask in the NFL's utter king-ness. For now though, let's think about what everyone else was watching. If you've read the headline, you already know, it's Hitch.
On a plane full of sports fans, there was one person watching Hitch.
It's true. If you see someone who didn't watch the Super Bowl, be confident in the fact that they were watching the 2005 Will Smith / Kevin James movie where, according to IMDB, "A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress."
Wait, what? That's what Hitch is about? That sounds incredible. How do they come up with this stuff?