The 'Suns in Four' Guy is At Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals
The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday and there's a special guest in attendance. The Suns welcomed back the "Suns in Four" guy who was in a brawl that went viral during the second round of the playoffs.
Here he is:
Yep, that's him. His name is Nick McKellar and apparently the Suns thought it was a great idea to not only not ban, but bring back a guy who got into an incredibly violent brawl with the Denver Nuggets fan.
Here's how we first learned of him:
McKellar claims he was just kidding around with the Nuggets fans and it quickly turned contentious. He placed blame for the fight solely on the other guys.
After the brawl went viral, Devin Booker reached out to McKellar, sent him a signed jersey and got him tickets to the conference finals.
So it appears the Suns are celebrating this guy. They must feel the fight wasn't his fault, but repeatedly throwing uppercuts to a guy's head when he's completely out of a fight isn't a great look.