'Succession' Season 3 Trailer Looks Amazing
If you're like me, you've spent nearly two years counting the seconds until HBO gives up more episodes of Succession. Well, that wait may soon be over.
On Tuesday, we finally got our first glimpse at what Season 3 of the acclaimed drama will look like and, hoo boy is it fantastic. The Roy family is just as dysfunctional, disjointed and destructive as ever. Exactly how we want it to be.
Check it out:
I want it. All of it. Now.
After Kendall's big move to end Season 2, we've had to sit here since October 13, 2019 waiting to see how it all would play out. From the trailer it looks like we're finally getting the all-out Kendall-Logan war we've wanted since Season 1. Yes, they've been at odds before, and we've had skirmishes, but this looks a whole lot bigger.
Season 3 will debut this fall.