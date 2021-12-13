Succession Power Rankings After the Season Three Finale
HBO aired the season finale of Succession Sunday night. It marks the end of one era and the beginning of another. The Roy children have tried for so long to curry favor with their father, only to have Logan do what Logan was always going to do. The show's future figures to have GoJo at the center of the frame. Meanwhile, the Tom-Greg relationship took an unexpected turn and the old guard had its day.
The Big Lead's Stephen Douglas and Kyle Koster present their final power rankings of the year and reflect on where things go in season four.