'Succession' Power Rankings: Retired Janitors of Idaho
Waystar Royco's shareholders gathered for an important vote that never came. Logan has an infection and it throws everything into jeopardy. Frank reinvents Shakespeare and vamps forever. Roman takes a phone call from the president. Kendall's phone number gets blocked. Greg can't find a friend. Tom is willing to hold or use a scepter. Both Sandy and Sandi make a power play.
Power ranking the characters in Retired Janitors of Idaho, which marks the midway point of Succession's third season.