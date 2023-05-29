Roundup: 'Succession' and 'Barry' Go Out With a Bang; Max Verstappen Wins Monaco Grand Prix; Liam Hendriks Is Back
Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins Turkey's runoff election ... Key takeaways from debt ceiling deal ... Republicans criticize debt ceiling deal ... New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting kills three and injures five ... Escaped prison inmate found dead in Ohio River ... Police departments struggle to find new recruits ... Texas attorney general may be impeached ... A recap of the "Succession" finale ... A recap of the series finale of "Barry" ... "Little Mermaid" lands $118 million at box office ... Le'Veon Bell says he smoked weed before games ... Raiders put injury waiver in Jimmy Garoppolo contract ... White Sox to activate Liam Hendriks ... Deion Sanders' son Shilo transfers to Colorado ... Leicester City relegated seven years after winning title ... Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix ... NBA opens review into referee Eddie Lewis ...
Inside the Succession finale.
In honor of Barry ending, here are bloopers from the first two seasons.
Iron Man, 15 years later with Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau.
Led Zeppelin -- "When the Levee Breaks"