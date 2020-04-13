LISTEN: This Stugotz Parody Song Owns
By Kyle Koster | Apr 13 2020
When's the last time you thought about the song Flagpole Sitta by Harvey Danger? The answer will reflect just how far down the rabbit hole you've gone during quarantine. Unless you're a former member of Harvey Danger or an alternative rock disc jockey, then I guess it's a somewhat routine firing of the ol' synapses.
Andrew Streeter, a musician who clearly gets the show, stood on the shoulders of greatness to create a parody song honoring the laziest man in show business, Stugotz. Played on the program this morning, it's definitely one of the better in the genre.
Here, without much further ado, is Show Poll Reada (A Stugotz Anthem).
How 'bout that? The song will surely be many things to many people but we can all agree that it's happening.
I am very much looking forward to these lyrics floating down a lazy river right into my brain and becoming lodged there for weeks, displacing more useful information. Something of a fitting tribute to the song's muse, I believe.