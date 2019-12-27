Stugotz Is 0-for-12 On His Bowl Picks This Year By Kyle Koster | Dec 27 2019

Stugotz is nothing if not confounding. ESPN's most unique and also exasperating talent has a long track record of struggling to pick winners against the spread, though this year he'd been quite good. Until bowl season that is because our man is 0-for-freaking-12 with his picks.

How about that? The classic trust him, don't trust him scenario.

What did @Stugotz790 get for you this holiday season? He's got a bevy of picks for the college football bowl season. For how many games? ALL OF THEM.

- Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/pA3dFXQFXt — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) December 21, 2019

Charlotte, Utah State, Central Michigan, Georgia Southern, SMU, FIU, Boise State, Appalachian State, Marshall, BYU, MIami, and Pitt have all been losers. It hardly seems possible.

Considering a 50-50 probability of getting a game right just on accident, the probability of losing 12 in a row is .00024414062. At this point the responsible thing to do is fade this guy, who is far more likely to rip a heater than to go on one.

What sides is Stugotz on the rest of the way? Temple, and Wake Forest early today, then:

It's tough to know whether to laugh or cry. Even those who have made a cottage industry out of being loud wrong are worthy of pity. One thing's for sure, though: this is one man who does not get the dough.