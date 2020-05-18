Stuart Scott's 'Flu Game' SportsCenter Segment Was Amazing
By Ryan Phillips | May 18 2020
The Last Dance came to a conclusion Sunday night with Episodes 9 and 10 wrapping it up. One of the great things about the docuseries was reliving all the great moments with all the legendary media members from that era. One of those legends was the great Stuart Scott, who was on duty at SportsCenter the night of Michael Jordan's infamous "flu game." Reliving Scott's highlight package from that night is truly a joy.
During Episode 9 of the series, Jordan relives the "flu game" and actually revealed he had food poisoning from eating a suspicious pizza in Salt Lake City. The story is really odd, but most of us remember how he looked during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz were tied at two in the series so Game 5 was crucial. While Jordan could barely stand at some points in the contest, he still managed to play 44 minutes and score 38 points.
Scott told the story on SportsCenter back then far better than I can now. Enjoy:
That was brilliant and it makes us miss Scott that much more.