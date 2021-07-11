Streaker at Euro 2020 Final Breaks Tackles And Keeps Going
Jul 11, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT
Italy and England were in a tense battle in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium when the proceedings were interrupted. A streaker hit the field late in the match and it had to be stopped as he avoided security for more time than he should have. The guy had Jerome Bettis-like tackle-breaking skills.
Check this out:
And more:
That guy has some serious moves, he just wouldn't go down. If he hadn't been wearing pants he might have gotten right out of the stadium.
England and Italy finished the first 90 minutes locked in a 1-1 tie. Luke Shaw scored in the second minute for England, and Leonardo Bonucci answered in the 67th for Italy. The streaker joined the fray in the last 10 minutes of regulation.