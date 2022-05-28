Roundup: Stranger Things Season 4 Premieres; Lakers Hire Darvin Ham, Miami Heat Force Game 7
Klay Thompson's remarkable return to the Finals ... Japan has almost completely eliminated gun deaths — here's how ... Many musicians pulled out of the NRA conference ... "Stranger Things" Season 4 debuts with a warning ... Former UK head football coach arrested at Lexington hotel ... Texas school shooting updates just keep getting worse ... NRA convention begins in Houston ... Jury deliberations begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial ... Stocks rose Friday completing comeback week ... Review of Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" ... "Top Gun: Maverick" off to a strong start at the box office ... Texas lands top guard transfer Tyrese Hunter ... Jimmy Butler carried the Heat as they forced Game 7 ... Lakers hire Darvin Ham as new head coach ... Browns, David Njoku agree to big extension ... Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson after fantasy football argument ...
A breakdown of Justin Turner deking a runner.
Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen discuss Obi-Wan Kenobi at SWCA 2022.
Ray Liotta discusses meeting real life goodfellas.
Rage Against the Machine -- "Killing in the Name"