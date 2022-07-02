Roundup: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale; Rudy Gobert Traded; Latest NBA Free Agency Moves
Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves ... Two officers killed, six injured in mass shooting ... Russian missiles kill 19 in Odessa region ... July 4 travel should be brutal ... New York moves to enshrine abortion rights in state Constitution ... Unfinished cars hurt GM's quarterly results ... "Minions: Rise of Gru" opens well in previews ... Review of end of "Stranger Things" Season 4 episodes ... Kings acquire Kevin Huerter from Hawks ... Donte DiVincenzo signs with Warriors ... All the latest NBA offseason news ... Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom ... Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle ... Zach LaVine returning to Bulls on max deal ... Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl, cocaine ...
College Football's most powerful people comment on massive changes [ESPN]
Grading the Rudy Gobert trade [CBS Sports]
Big Ten packs wallop in expansion response [Yahoo Sports]
The weirdness of Kevin Durant wanting out [Sports Illustrated]
Of course the Pelicans are riding with Zion Williamson [The Big Lead]
Ukraine has exposed Russia as a not-so-great power [The Atlantic]
Andrew Callaghan faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Mondo Duplantis sets pole vault world record.
John Oliver on Jon Stewart at the 2022 Mark Train Prize ceremony.
Bruce Springsteen -- "Hungry Heart"