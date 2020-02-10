Steven Gerrard's Slip Gifted Demba Ba a Crucial Goal in the EPL Title Race
Steven Gerrard wants to lift the Premier League trophy so badly he nearly came to tears a few weeks ago after Liverpool defeated Manchester City. The Scouse legend might have a different kind of tears unless Liverpool is able to turn around this 1-0 halftime deficit Sunday to Chelsea.
In the third minute of stoppage time — a product of Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho’s nonstop time wasting — Gerrard slipped near midfield, the ball rolled right to Demba Ba who took the rest of the way and beat Simon Mignolet.
The goal could prove to be huge. If Liverpool won, it would eliminate Chelsea from title consideration with two games remaining. Should Liverpool lose, it no longer controls its own fate in the title chase. Manchester City could catch them on a maximum 86 points and trump the Reds via superior goal difference.
