Steven Adams Dropped an F-Bomb in His Postgame Interview
By Stephen Douglas
Steven Adams was a problem on and off the court on Monday night as the Memphis Grizzlies center had 17 points and 16 rebounds in a win over the Miami Heat. After the win he was interviewed on the local Bally Sports station where he broke out a "mate" and "bloody" and called his teammates "the boys."
Asked a follow-up question, Adams finally dropped an F-bomb on live television without thinking twice.
Just another reminder that Steven Adams should be mic'd up at all times. His attitude combined with his accent make just about every line he utters appointment viewing. With Memphis having a nice season, Adams should have plenty more opportunities to speak on live television. Hopefully always uncensored.