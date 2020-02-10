Steve Smith Takes Selfie With an Elephant, Tells It to Ice Up
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Steve Smith’s in Tanzania before getting back to the NFL grind with his new Ravens team, but there’s no offseason for his smack talk game — he treated a local elephant like it was Aqib Talib. Elsewhere on his trip to Africa, the outspoken receiver highlighted the difference in provincial commodes.
