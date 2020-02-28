Steve Smith Takes a Shot at Kurt Warner During Combine Coverage
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 27 2020
NFL Scouting Combine coverage is a bit odd, given that there's a dearth of things to talk about between drills. But on Thursday night, we got the kind of interaction we spend hours waiting for, as Steve Smith took a shot at Kurt Warner as they critiqued the wide receivers working out.
Check this out:
Smith was taking a shot at Warner's lack of rhythm, but the joke is on him, because Warner finished fifth on the 11th season of Dancing with the Stars. That guy knows how to cha-cha-cha Steve, how dare you!
We'll see if Warner gets back at him during the NFL Network's coverage over the next few days.