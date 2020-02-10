Steve Phillips Would Like To Wish You A Happy Cinco De Mayo
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Chris Russo hasn’t been bowled over by any black candidates’ résumés at Mad Dog Radio. But he was willing to overlook some serious baggage to hire Steve Phillips. The former Mets GM, now a changed man, is pictured above in a sombrero.
Executives at ESPN and FOX may sympathize with Russo. Finding a black radio host is like trying to find a woman interested in working in Sports TV who does not look like Barbie.
