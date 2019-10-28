The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Armchair Quarterback Steve Levy is Incredible

By Kyle Koster | Oct 28 2019

EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 26: The Washington State Cougars wait for Camden Lewis #49 of the Oregon Ducks to kick what would be the game winning field goal to win the game 37-35 during their game at Autzen Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Steve Levy called Saturday night's thrilling Washington State-Oregon game in Eugene for ESPN and had some fun while doing it. One particular sequence stands out. An amazing stretch of seconds in which Levy pleaded for the Cougars to air it out on 3rd-and-25 from the shadow of their own goalposts and then tsk-tsked them after such a strategy resulted in a pick-six.

We've all been in a room with an armchair quarterback like this. The guy who wants four vertical routes on every play then gets frustrated when one of those deep balls results in a turnover.

Always good to see the Every Man represented on a broadcast.