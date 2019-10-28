VIDEO: Armchair Quarterback Steve Levy is Incredible By Kyle Koster | Oct 28 2019 Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Steve Levy called Saturday night's thrilling Washington State-Oregon game in Eugene for ESPN and had some fun while doing it. One particular sequence stands out. An amazing stretch of seconds in which Levy pleaded for the Cougars to air it out on 3rd-and-25 from the shadow of their own goalposts and then tsk-tsked them after such a strategy resulted in a pick-six.

Oregon takes the lead with a pick-six ❗️ pic.twitter.com/2qwBiTgmv6 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 27, 2019

We've all been in a room with an armchair quarterback like this. The guy who wants four vertical routes on every play then gets frustrated when one of those deep balls results in a turnover.

Always good to see the Every Man represented on a broadcast.