Steve Kerr Has Comments About The Presidency, But Is Still Passing On the NBA's China Conflict
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 10 2019
Steve Kerr spoke with the press on Thursday ahead of the Golden State Warriors preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After having a couple days to read up on the situation in Hong Kong, Kerr again avoided making any sort of political statement about China.
Kerr then fielded a few more questions and kept coming back to not being comfortable taking a stance on pretty much any part of this, which isn't going to be a good enough answer for almost anyone.
He also responded to Donald Trump calling him a scared little boy, which gave him a chance to reflect on all the presidents he has met and how low he felt the office has sunk.