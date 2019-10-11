The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Steve Kerr Has Comments About The Presidency, But Is Still Passing On the NBA's China Conflict

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 10 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 05: Assistant coach Steve Kerr of the 2019 USA Men's National Team is interviewed during a practice session at the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team World Cup minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on August 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Steve Kerr spoke with the press on Thursday ahead of the Golden State Warriors preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After having a couple days to read up on the situation in Hong Kong, Kerr again avoided making any sort of political statement about China.

Kerr then fielded a few more questions and kept coming back to not being comfortable taking a stance on pretty much any part of this, which isn't going to be a good enough answer for almost anyone.

He also responded to Donald Trump calling him a scared little boy, which gave him a chance to reflect on all the presidents he has met and how low he felt the office has sunk.