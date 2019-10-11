Steve Kerr Has Comments About The Presidency, But Is Still Passing On the NBA's China Conflict By Stephen Douglas | Oct 10 2019 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Steve Kerr spoke with the press on Thursday ahead of the Golden State Warriors preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After having a couple days to read up on the situation in Hong Kong, Kerr again avoided making any sort of political statement about China.

Steve Kerr goes into greater detail on why he’s been unwilling to take a strong stance on the current situation in China pic.twitter.com/YIm0lT9CXx — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 11, 2019

Kerr then fielded a few more questions and kept coming back to not being comfortable taking a stance on pretty much any part of this, which isn't going to be a good enough answer for almost anyone.

Steve Kerr's four extended answers tonight that go into detail about why he feels comfortable as a vocal gun control advocate (and other domestic causes), but has opted to stay quiet on this geopolitical saga in China pic.twitter.com/QbAP4YSIOG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 11, 2019

He also responded to Donald Trump calling him a scared little boy, which gave him a chance to reflect on all the presidents he has met and how low he felt the office has sunk.

Steve Kerr’s full response to Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/UWkzuJKYpM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 11, 2019