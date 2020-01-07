Steve Kerr Ejected After Tirade Imploring Referee to Wake Up By Stephen Douglas | Jan 06 2020 Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Steve Kerr lost his mind during Monday's Golden State Warriors - Sacramento Kings game. Kerr was ejected after screaming "wake your a-- up" multiple times. He then finished with a "wake the f--- up" and headed for the showers.

"WAKE YOUR ASS UP WAKE YOUR ASS UP LET'S GO WAKE UP WAKE UP WAKE THE F*** UP" - Steve Kerr getting ejected pic.twitter.com/CKz3DLnCS4 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 7, 2020

You'll have to excuse Kerr. He is not used to losing. It's been about 30-years since he was on a Cleveland Cavaliers team in the early 90's that was anywhere near as bad as this season's Warriors. He spent most of his career with Jordan's Bulls and Duncan's Spurs.

Then he started coaching a team that was so good that he won Coach of the Year with Luke Walton coaching the team half the season. The Warriors were 9-28 coming into Monday's game. That is already the most losses he has ever suffered in a single season as a coach. Expect a lot more frustration as the season goes along.