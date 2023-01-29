Georgia's Stetson Bennett Arrested For Public Intoxication in Dallas
Stetson Bennett was arrested early this morning in Texas according to a report from WFAA in Dallas. There aren't many details, but the Georgia quarterback was apparently arrested around 6am after police responded to a report of a man banging on doors. Via WFAA:
Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area, police said.
When the officers arrived, they found Bennett "and determined he was intoxicated," a police news release said.
The release did not say if Bennett was the man reportedly banging on doors, and it did not say where, specifically, they located him.
Bennett, 25, led the Georgia Bulldogs to a perfect 15-0 season and National Championship earlier this month. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Bennett going in the third round of the upcoming NFL Draft.