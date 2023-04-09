Shams and Woj Race to Announce Stephen Silas Firing Before Rockets' Final Game Ends
The Houston Rockets won their final game of the season, 114-109, over the Washington Wizards. Before the result was final, Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski both tweeted that coach Stephen Silas was out. Obviously, this was not breaking news to the newsbreakers as Charania had a full article - co-written by Kelly Iko and Sam Amick - in The Athletic ready to drop along with the tweet.
Presumably - hopefully! - Silas was also privy to this information ahead of the game so he wasn't blindsided. There was a time when all the coaching changes would leak out slowly the day after the season ended as teams had exit interviews with players and coaches. Now that can't wait because retweets are at stake.
Silas won just 22 games this year which was in the team's best interest. He'll finish with a record of 59-177 over three seasons. There will be no Brett Brown-esque opportunity for him to coach the team when they're actually trying to win.