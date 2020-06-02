Stephen Jackson Says the NFL Owes Colin Kaepernick an Apology
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 02 2020
Less than two weeks ago, Stephen Jackson was just a retired basketball player with a podcast. On May 22nd, Jackson and All the Smoke co-host Matt Barnes appeared on Bill Simmons' podcast to talk mostly about basketball. Three days later, on May 25, Jackson's longtime friend, George Floyd, was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since then Jackson has been thrust into a completely different spotlight, speaking out about justice for his friend and equality for all.
On Monday, Jackson appeared on an IG Live conversation with The Undefeated's Marc Spears. Jackson revealed that he had a half-hour conversation with Adam SIlver and had been in contact with LeBron James. He also praised the work of younger players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Brown.
Jackson also called the NFL's statement on Floyd's death "fake."
"Why even do it? We know it's not real. We know it's not real. You're making yourself look bad. That's one of those situations where they shouldn't even say nothing, bro. They shouldn't even say nothing. ... If anything, they need to apologize to [Colin] Kaepernick. If they're gonna respond on this type of stuff, start it off with an apology to Kaepernick. Then maybe we'll accept it."