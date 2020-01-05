Stephen Hauschka Avenges Scott Norwood, Sends Wildcard Game to Overtime By Kyle Koster | Jan 04 2020 New York Jets v Buffalo Bills | Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Down 3 with 10 seconds remaining, Stephen Hauschka stared down a 47-yard field goal. That distance has haunted the Buffalo Bills since January 1991, when Scott Norwood pushed one right in the Super Bowl XXV against the New York Giants. With all that weight on his shoulders, plus sure elimination, the kicker did what kickers do best: block out the noise and boot something through the uprights.

It only took 28 years for the number 47 to be stripped of all its power. Finally, a city can sleep. Although, it will all be for nothing if Buffalo doesn't prevail in overtime.