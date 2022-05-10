Stephen Curry Denies Making Fun of How Bad the Sacramento Kings Are Even Though We All Heard It
The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night, 101-98. Both teams struggled putting the ball in the basket, but Stephen Curry came alive in the fourth quarter and the Warriors were able to pull it out. In a postgame interview, Curry joked, "I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight."
Curry clarified his comments in his postgame press conference, saying that it felt like they were the Kings because Mike Brown was their coach. It's a plausible denial from Curry, but the Kings have been a punchline in the league for more than a decade now, so you can understand why people might have assumed this was a shot at how bad the Kings are. Try to imagine Curry saying he felt like they were the Lakers if that's the team that had just hired Mike Brown.
Whatever Curry meant, it sounds like the players had been busting Brown's chops about his new job. It certainly made for some unusual circumstances as Curry pointed out Brown was probably the first coach to be named head coach of two different teams within 24 hours.
Congratulations should go out to the Kings by the way. Mike Brown is the first Kings coach to win a playoff game since Rick Adelman beat the Spurs on April 30, 2006. Bonzi Wells had 25 points and 17 rebounds.