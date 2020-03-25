Stephen Curry to Interview Dr. Anthony Fauci on Instagram This Thursday
By Liam McKeone | Mar 25 2020
Stephen Curry has decided to help spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic by putting his journalistic skills to use. The superstar point guard announced he would be doing an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Instagram this Thursday to talk "all things COVID-19."
This is a great use of Curry's platform. He has nearly 30 million followers on his Instagram account alone. Crowdsourcing questions is also a great way to help answer questions your average Joe might have instead of the usual Q's from reporters at Dr. Fauci's White House briefings.
This isn't Dr. Fauci's first foray into the sports world after he was thrust into the spotlight as the pandemic grew worse; he was on the popular Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take last week as he continues to try to educate the public on exactly what we're facing. Curry's platform will only increase his reach and hopefully convince anyone who isn't already there that this is a very serious situation.