Stephen Curry Fell on His Butt and Needed Help to the Locker Room
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 17, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT
Stephen Curry had to leave the Golden State Warriors game against the Houston Rockets early on Wednesday night with a tailbone contusion. Curry tripped and fell down, landing on a metal stair on the Rockets' bench. His reaction says it all.
Curry was quickly diagnosed with a bruised tailbone. Hopefully, it's just that because it looked incredibly painful. If Curry has to miss any time, it would obviously be a huge loss for the Warriors who are fighting for a playoff spot.
Curry has played in 38 games this season, averaging 29 points in 33.8 minutes a game. He missed all but five games last season.