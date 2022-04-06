Stephen Curry Isn't In a Rush to Team Up With LeBron James
During an interview on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Stephen Curry was asked about potentially teaming up with LeBron James. While Curry was diplomatic in his answer, it was pretty clear he isn't in a hurry to play with James.
During Curry's interview with Steiny & Guru, the hosts played a clip of LeBron saying the one player he'd love to team up with was Curry. Steph said James had already gotten his wish because they have played together in the last two All-Star Games. But Curry claimed it was flattering but that he was "good right now."
Here's the clip:
Curry certainly seems flattered by the statement but it's clear he's not rushing to form a super team with LeBron. And, frankly, given how the Lakers' season went this year, that might be the smart decision. Meanwhile, without James, Curry's Warriors are third in the Western Conference and have a great chance to make the NBA Finals.
Yeah, I'd say he is good right now.