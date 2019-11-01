Stephen Curry Has Surgery On Hand, Out For Three Months By William Pitts | Nov 01 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As if the Golden State Warriors' dreadful start to the season couldn't have gotten any worse, the team has just lost its face for a good chunk of the campaign.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

Stephen Curry, who suffered a broken his left hand midway through the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, has undergone surgery this morning in Los Angeles. According to the team, the two-time NBA MVP will miss at least three months, but is expected to make a full recovery.

This season, Curry who was expected to lead the aging Warriors dynasty into an uncertain future without Kevin Durant, is yet another blow for Golden State. The Warriors are 1-3 and coming off a 121-110 loss to Phoenix in which they trailed by as many as 34 points, and the loss of Curry may convince the league that the Warriors are no longer a championship threat.